6.0-magnitude quake shakes Northwestern Kashmir

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Northwestern Kashmir at 06:21 GMT on Monday.

The epicenter was located at 36.60°N latitude and 74.53°E longitude, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.

Authorities are monitoring the region for potential damage and aftershocks. No immediate reports of casualties have been released.

