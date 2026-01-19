5.9-magnitude earthquake strikes near Barishal, Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck 50 km north-northwest of Barishal, Pakistan, at 06:21 GMT on Monday.

The quake’s epicenter was located at 36.72°N latitude and 74.44°E longitude, at a depth of 35 kilometers. No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been released, News.Az reports, citing the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Authorities are monitoring the situation and assessing potential impacts in the affected area.

