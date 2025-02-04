6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia’s North Maluku province early Tuesday, according to the country’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

The agency had first issued the quake's magnitude at 6.2 before revising it, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The earthquake struck at 04:35 a.m. Jakarta time Tuesday (2135 GMT Monday), with its epicenter situated 86 km northeast of Doi Island in North Halmahera regency at a depth of 105 km under the seabed.

No tsunami alert was issued as the tremors were not expected to trigger giant waves.

Having situated on a vulnerable hit zone called the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia, an archipelagic nation, has frequently been stricken by earthquakes.

News.Az