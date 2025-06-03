6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Greece’s Rhodes

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck the Greek island of Rhodes early this morning, causing widespread tremors and panic among residents and tourists.

The earthquake was felt across the island with tourists reporting hotels were 'violently swaying and shaking' during the quake, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) a quake measuring a magnitude of 6.2 at 2.17am this morning.

A nearby earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Marmaris, Türkiye, in the early hours of this morning. A 14-year-old girl died and dozens were injured as panic and fear gripped residents during the earthquake.

Over 282 reports have been made to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) about the earthquake in Marmaris that was measured at 74km deep. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage according to USGS.

Holidaymakers have taken to social media to share how they were awoken by the quake this morning. One person wrote on X: "Woke us up — the hotel room shook violently while we were on holiday in Rhodes. Never felt an earthquake before, so it was a little concerning."

News.Az