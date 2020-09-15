62 schools launched with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

62 educational institutions have been built and overhauled with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation this academic year.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation always pays attention to education and implements various projects and programs in this field. The Foundation also supports the construction and commissioning of new schools and preschool educational institutions.

147 schools are to be built in Azerbaijan this year. 45 out of them were built on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The construction of new schools in Azerbaijan has gained momentum within the framework of the “New School for a Renewing Azerbaijan” program launched by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Over the past 17 years, almost 3,700 schools have been built and overhauled in Azerbaijan. This constitutes the overwhelming majority of the school fund. There are currently about 4,500 schools in Azerbaijan, of which 3,700 have received a completely new appearance and have been rebuilt.

News.Az