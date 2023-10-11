6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts western Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan’s western province of Herat early Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The earthquake, which occurred at 5.41 a.m. local time (0111GMT), came days after a similar earthquake hit the region.

No casualties have been reported so far by Afghan authorities.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan's Disaster Management Ministry said the number of dead and injured from last week's earthquake has exceeded 4,500.

According to the UN, at least 11,585 people have been affected by last Saturday’s powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Herat province and they are providing medical services, emergency shelter, food, water and protection.

News.Az