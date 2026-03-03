Yandex metrika counter

6.3-magnitude quake strikes off Northern Sumatra

6.3-magnitude quake strikes off Northern Sumatra
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck off the west coast of Northern Sumatra at 04:56:45 GMT on Tuesday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The earthquake epicenter was located at a depth of 10.0 kilometers.

It was initially determined to be at 2.00 degrees north latitude and 96.70 degrees east longitude.


