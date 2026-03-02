Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes near San Ramon

+ ↺ − 16 px

A preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake shook the area near San Ramon at 11:21 p.m. Sunday.

The tremor occurred at a depth of approximately 8.4 km, News.Az reports, citing the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS notes that earthquakes larger than magnitude 2.5 are typically felt by people.

Shallower quakes tend to cause stronger ground shaking and may increase the risk of damage, though no injuries have been reported from this event.

Residents in the area reported feeling mild shaking, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

News.Az