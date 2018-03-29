68 people killed in Venezuela police station fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

66 men and 2 women killed after suspected jailbreak attempt caused a fire at police station.

Rioting and a fire in a police station in northern Venezuela on Wednesday night left at least 68 people dead, the country’s chief prosecutor said early Thursday.

Venezuela Attorney General Tarek William Saab said on his official Twitter account that preliminary inquiries found out that 66 men and two women had been killed in a fire at the Police Headquarters in the city of Valencia of the Carabobo state.

Saab said four special prosecutors have been appointed to investigate the incident.

The blaze was reportedly sparked after prisoners set their beds on fire in an attempt to break out of jail.

News.Az

