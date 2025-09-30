6.9 magnitude quake hits near Cebu, Philippines; no tsunami threat
Photo credit; gulftoday.ae
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 hit waters roughly 100 km from Cebu City in the Philippines late Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
There was no tsunami threat after the quake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.