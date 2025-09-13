Japan issues tsunami forecast after Kamchatka earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a tsunami forecast on Saturday afternoon following a powerful earthquake that struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. The advisory covers wide areas along the Pacific coast, including Kochi Prefecture.

According to the JMA, the quake occurred at 12:05 p.m. local time with a magnitude of 7.4 at a depth of about 39.5 kilometers. While minor sea-level changes are expected, the agency stressed there is no risk of tsunami damage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Kochi Prefecture, a tsunami of less than 0.2 meters has been forecast.

The Kamchatka region has been seismically active in recent months. On July 30, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake triggered a tsunami that reached up to 60 centimeters in Tosa-Shimizu and Muroto cities in Kochi Prefecture.

News.Az