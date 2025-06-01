7 dead in train derailment in Russia -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seven people were killed and 35 injured on Saturday when a passenger train derailed in Russia's Bryansk Oblast, near the borders with Ukraine and Belarus, News.Az reports citinh the russian telegram channels. The derailment was caused by the collapse of a road bridge over the railway tracks, according to Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz on his Telegram channel.

The accident occurred in the Vygonichsky District at 10:50 p.m. Moscow time (1950 GMT). The debris from the collapsed bridge fell onto the train traveling underneath, causing serious casualties, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations was quoted by TASS news agency as saying.

Passengers on the train have been evacuated to temporary shelters and will continue their journey on a replacement train.

Additionally, a truck traveling on the bridge was also damaged in the collapse. Rescue operations are still underway.

