U.S.-Venezuela commercial flight returns to Caracas after 7 years

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The first direct commercial flight between the United States and Venezuela landed in the South American country's capital on Thursday, marking the resumption of air travel after a seven-year hiatus. The suspension was imposed by the U.S. Homeland Security Department due to security concerns.

The resumption of a nonstop commercial flight between the two countries comes months after the U.S. capture of then President Nicolás Maduro in a stunning nighttime raid on his residence in Caracas in early January, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It also comes a month after the U.S. formally reopened its embassy in Caracas following the restoration of full diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

"I'm very excited to go and see the family and I'm looking forward to see the country," said passenger Lennart Ochoa of Miami shortly before boarding. He said that he was "ready to go" and got his ticket as soon as they were available. "Just to go and see the family on a direct flight from Miami to Caracas is priceless."

The director of the U.S. National Energy Dominance Council, Jarrod Agen, was among the passengers on the inaugural flight. Agen is scheduled to meet with Venezuelan officials and executives from energy and mining sectors as part of the Trump administration's efforts to facilitate the entry of U.S. companies into the South American country, reported the Venezuelan government.

At Miami International Airport, American Airlines staff handed passengers small Venezuelan flags. Balloons with its colors — yellow, blue and red — adorned the gate door leading to the plane.

Flight AA3599 operated by Envoy Air, a subsidiary of American Airlines, departed Miami at 10:11 a.m. EDT (1411 GMT), five minutes ahead of its scheduled time, according to Miami International Airport flight departure information. It arrived around three hours later in the Venezuelan capital, returning to Florida later in the afternoon.

Earlier, the airline said that a second daily flight between Miami and Caracas will start on May 21.

News.Az