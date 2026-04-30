UAE restricts travel to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq

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The UAE's Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday a ban on its citizens traveling to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq.

The move comes in light of “current developments in the region,” the Emirates News Agency reported.

All citizens present in the mentioned countries should leave and return to the UAE as soon as possible, the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Iran said on Thursday it would respond with “long and painful strikes” on US positions if Washington renewed attacks, and also reasserted its control over the Strait of Hormuz, complicating US plans for a coalition to reopen the waterway.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes on south Lebanon killed nine people including two children, the health ministry said Thursday, shortly after the president decried what he described as ongoing Israeli violations of a nearly two-week ceasefire.

News.Az