Banksy debuts massive new sculpture in central London

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World-renowned street artist Banksy confirmed on Thursday that a large new statue that appeared in central London is indeed his work.

The sculpture, which bears his signature, depicts a suited man walking forward off a plinth while carrying a flag that covers his face, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It has been installed at Waterloo Place in the St. James’ area of Westminster, an area designed in the 19th century to commemorate imperial and military figures. The artwork sits near statues of Edward VII, the Crimean War Memorial, and Florence Nightingale, the revered nurse who tended to wounded soldiers in what is now Istanbul.

Banksy posted a video on social media showing the statue being transported to Westminster overnight, alongside footage of nearby landmarks including a statue of Winston Churchill.

In the clip, a member of the public is asked about the work and replies: “No, I don’t like it.” The video also juxtaposes British flags, a traditional Beefeater guard, and a black cab.

Crowds have gradually grown since the sculpture appeared on Wednesday. On Thursday afternoon, contractors were seen putting up safety barriers around the work.

Westminster City Council said: "We're excited to see Banksy's latest sculpture in Westminster, making a striking addition to the city's vibrant public art scene.

"While we have taken initial steps to protect the statue, at this time it will remain accessible for the public to view and enjoy."

Last September, Banksy also produced a mural outside the Royal Courts of Justice showing a judge striking a protester, which was later removed due to the building’s listed status.

Separately, Reuters recently reported it had identified the fiercely pseudonymous artist as Bristol-based Robin Gunningham, echoing claims made in a 2008 investigation by the Mail on Sunday. Gunningham has previously denied being Banksy.

Banksy’s lawyer Mark Stephens told Reuters that the artist “does not accept that many of the details contained within your inquiry are correct” and said Banksy’s anonymity was critical as he had been “subjected to fixated, threatening and extremist behavior.”

News.Az