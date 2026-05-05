7 hospitalised after car and minibus collide in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

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A road accident in Goranboy has left eight people injured after a collision between a minibus and a passenger car on the Goranboy–Borsunlu–Ganja highway.

The crash occurred in the early morning hours at around 06:10 when a Ford Fusion passenger car collided with a minibus traveling along the same route. The vehicles were driven by local residents, and the impact caused multiple injuries among passengers, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Emergency services transported the injured to the Goranboy District Central Hospital. Medical officials said the victims sustained multiple traumas to different parts of the body.

According to the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (TƏBİB), seven injured individuals—one man and six women—were hospitalised. One patient is being treated in the surgical department, while four others remain under care in the emergency unit. Two people were discharged for outpatient treatment.

Photo: APA

Police and relevant authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the crash. Early reports confirm that all injured individuals are residents of the Goranboy district.

The incident adds to ongoing concerns about road safety on regional highways in Azerbaijan, where traffic accidents remain a frequent issue, particularly on intercity routes.

News.Az