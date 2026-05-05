Police officer dangling from helicopter retrieves man-eating crocodile - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in South Africa carried out a high-risk operation to recover human remains from a crocodile-infested river after a man was swept away by floodwaters.

An officer was lowered from a helicopter into the Komati River, where authorities had identified a large crocodile suspected of consuming the missing businessman. The reptile had already been killed before the recovery mission began, but officials described the operation as “highly dangerous and complex,” News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The officer secured the crocodile with a rope before both were lifted out of the river by helicopter. The animal, measuring around 4.5 metres and weighing approximately 500 kilograms, was transported to Kruger National Park for further examination.

Human remains were later discovered inside the crocodile. DNA testing is now underway to confirm whether they belong to the missing man, whose vehicle had been found abandoned after attempting to cross a flooded bridge days earlier.

Police said the search involved drones and helicopters, with officers spotting a group of crocodiles resting on a small island. Based on behaviour, they suspected one had recently fed, prompting closer investigation.

Officials also noted the discovery of multiple shoes inside the animal, though they cautioned this does not necessarily indicate multiple victims, as crocodiles are known to consume a wide range of objects.

The operation has drawn attention for its complexity and the risks involved, with senior police officials praising the team for their actions during the recovery mission.

News.Az