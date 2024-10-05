7 killed, 8 injured as passenger car falls into ravine in east Afghanistan
At least seven people, including women and children, lost their lives when a passenger car plunged into a ravine in eastern Afghanistan's Nuristan province, a local official said on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua .
The incident happened after the car tumbled off a road and fell into the ravine in the province's Doab district, killing the seven commuters on the spot and injuring eight others, Ghulam Rahman Haidari, spokesman for the provincial police, told Xinhua.
The injured, including women and children, have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Haidari added.
Road accidents frequently happen in Afghanistan due to reckless driving on congested roads, overspeeding, overloading, and lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways.
