7 killed, several hurt in shooting attack at Jerusalem synagogue; terrorist shot (VIDEO)

Seven people were shot and killed and several more wounded in a terror shooting attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood, police and medics said Friday night, News.az reports citing Times of Israel.

According to police, the terrorist arrived by car at a building used as a synagogue in the neighborhood in the northern part of East Jerusalem, and opened fire.

The attacker then fled the scene toward the Palestinian neighborhood of Beit Hanina, where he encountered officers who were called to the scene.

Police said the terrorist — a resident of East Jerusalem — was shot dead after he opened fire on the officers while trying to flee on foot.

A handgun used in the attack was seized.

