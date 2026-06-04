Robinhood introduces World Cup trading via new prediction markets

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On June 4, 2026, Robinhood Markets Inc. announced it would offer trading options for the World Cup, enabling customers to participate in prediction markets on different aspects of the tournament.

Starting today, users can participate in betting on individual matches, group and tournament winners, as well as spreads, totals, and player contracts, with additional combinations available, News.Az reports, citing GuruFocus.

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The company stated that these new contracts are beginning to roll out and will be accessible to all eligible customers shortly.

The announcement of trading options for the World Cup marks a significant expansion of Robinhood's offerings, tapping into the growing interest in prediction markets. This move not only diversifies its product line but also aligns with the company's strategy to engage its young, risk-seeking clientele who are increasingly interested in alternative investment avenues. By allowing customers to bet on various aspects of the tournament, Robinhood is likely aiming to capture a share of the lucrative betting market, which has seen substantial growth in recent years.

Robinhood is a diversified financial services provider best known for its retail brokerage platform, which caters to a young demographic that trades heavily on margin and in higher-risk asset classes. As of the end of 2025, the company had $322 billion in customer assets and 27 million active accounts, establishing itself as a significant player in the rapidly growing U.S. brokerage market. With a market capitalization of approximately $76.01 billion, Robinhood operates in the Financial Services sector, specifically within the Capital Markets industry.

News.Az