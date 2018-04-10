700,000 Syrians displaced by fighting in 2018: UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 700,000 people have been displaced in fighting across Syria in the first months of 2018, a regional United Nations official has announced, Press TV reported.

Panos Moumtzis, the UN’s regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria’s crisis, said in a statement on Tuesday that fighting across Syria was forcing more and more people from their homes, warning that the massive displacement was posing more complicated humanitarian problems to the Syrians.

“I am deeply concerned about the continuing massive displacement of close to 700,000 Syrians since the beginning of the year due to ongoing hostilities in the country,” Moumtzis said.

The senior official said the new wave of displacements had complicated the situation in Syria, where some 6.5 million people have already been internally displaced. He said more than 5.6 million Syrian refugees also live in neighboring countries.

