8 dead, including 5 minors, in shooting in US state of Utah

A mass shooting in the US state of Utah has left eight people dead, including five minors, police said Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The incident took place at a home in Enoch City.

According to a press release, police officers from the Enoch City Police Department checked the residence and found three adults and five minors dead.

Each victim appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds, said the statement.

Officials said there was no threat to the public and they did not believe there were any suspects at large.

An investigation remains underway.

No details were released on the identities or ages of the victims.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence. Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers," said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Twitter.

