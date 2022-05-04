90% of US howitzers pledged to Ukraine have been transferred there, senior defense official says

Nearly all of the howitzers that the US pledged to Ukraine are now “in Ukrainian hands,” according to a senior US defense official, APA reports citing UNIAN.

“I can tell you that more than 90% of the 90 howitzers that were pledged to Ukraine in the last two presidential drawdown authorities are actually in Ukrainian hands," the official said.

Nearly 90,000 of the 144,000 pledged projectile ammunition to pair with them are now in Ukraine as well, according to the official.

But the official said that the US is not tracking where all the artillery is going once the materiel has been given to the Ukrainians.

"Again, where they go and how they’re being used, that’s up to the Ukrainians. We don’t have a bird’s eye view of every single tube and can tell you where it is in the fight," the official said.

News.Az