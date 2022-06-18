9th Global Baku Forum discusses poverty, food and transformation of agriculture

+ ↺ − 16 px

A panel session on “Poverty, Hunger and the Transformation of the Food and Agriculture Sector” was held Saturday as part of the 9th Global Baku Forum under the motto “Challenges to the Global World Order”, which kicked off in the Azerbaijani capital on Thursday.

The session participants discussed the negative impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine on food prices, rapid deforestation and desertification of fertile lands in the world, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture Inam Karimov pointed to the successful development of the agricultural sector in the country.

“We must take into account other challenges, such as pandemics and diseases. Numerous, relevant, complex measures also affect this. Digital transformation is part of our work. Azerbaijan is already moving to digital agriculture," the minister said.

Former President of Mauritius Ameenah Firdaus Gurib-Fakim praised the Azerbaijani state’s support for agricultural development.

News.Az