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Bulgaria has decided to stop arms deliveries from its army warehouses to Ukraine, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said following a government meeting on Wednesday. The decision marks a clear shift in the position of the EU and NATO member state on military support for Kyiv.

The newly elected Prime Minister Rumen Radev argued that the war in Ukraine should be ended through diplomacy rather than continued military aid, stating that Bulgaria has already contributed enough. He added that the country continues to suffer economically as a result of the war, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

News.Az