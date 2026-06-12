+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sunday with a $60 million Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event held on the White House South Lawn, featuring bare-knuckle fighters competing inside a mesh-framed cage. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the spectacle as “a gift to the American people.”

The event, branded the “UFC Freedom 250,” will take place in a specially constructed arena dubbed “The Claw,” which has been erected on the South Lawn for a tournament featuring 14 fighters. Critics have condemned the scale and tone of the event, arguing it is inappropriate amid economic pressures linked to the ongoing war in Iran, while supporters say it reflects strength and spectacle in American political culture, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

News.Az