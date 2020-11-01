News.az
Poverty
Tag:
Poverty
Inflation drops, poverty rises as Milei cuts Argentina's economy
30 Dec 2024-18:42
Over one billion people in acute poverty, UN warns
17 Oct 2024-11:49
Top European countries with the highest rates of poverty
19 Aug 2024-23:33
9th Global Baku Forum discusses poverty, food and transformation of agriculture
18 Jun 2022-11:12
Six-fold increase in people suffering ‘famine-like conditions’ since pandemic began – Oxfam
09 Jul 2021-14:39
Coronavirus: World Bank warns 60m at risk of 'extreme poverty'
20 May 2020-11:10
