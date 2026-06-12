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EU army dream collapses as Franco-German jet fighter project fails - VIDEO

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EU army dream collapses as Franco-German jet fighter project fails - VIDEO
Photo: Defense News

A long-running plan to build a Franco-German jet fighter seen by European Union federalists as a stepping stone toward a future EU army has collapsed after Airbus and Dassault Aviation failed to agree on leadership of the project.

The initiative, involving Airbus on Germany’s and Spain’s side and Dassault Aviation of France, was once described by French President Emmanuel Macron as a “revolution,” but has now effectively been abandoned following confirmation from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that it will not move forward, News.Az reports, citing Brussels Signal.

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The breakdown of the project is being viewed as a wider reflection of Europe’s shifting geopolitical reality, with the article arguing that decades of stability under US security guarantees are giving way to renewed national rivalries within Europe. It suggests that reduced American military presence in Europe and growing political divergence among European Union members could weaken the bloc’s cohesion, particularly as France and Germany pursue differing strategic priorities, while other member states also defend their own national interests.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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