EU army dream collapses as Franco-German jet fighter project fails - VIDEO
- 12 Jun 2026 11:58
- 12 Jun 2026 12:10
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Photo: Defense News
A long-running plan to build a Franco-German jet fighter seen by European Union federalists as a stepping stone toward a future EU army has collapsed after Airbus and Dassault Aviation failed to agree on leadership of the project.
By Leyla Şirinova