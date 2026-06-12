Two policemen killed in targeted attacks in Pakistan

Two policemen killed in targeted attacks in Pakistan

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Two police constables were killed in separate targeted attacks in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The latest incident took place on Friday morning, when a police constable was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near the Azad Mandi area of Bannu district while returning home after attending a religious gathering, a local police officer told Xinhua.

In a separate attack on Thursday night, another police constable was shot outside his residence in the Saidgi Baka Khel area.

Officials described both incidents as acts of terrorism and said investigations were underway.

Search operations have been launched in the affected areas to track down and arrest the attackers, authorities added.

No group has claimed responsibility for either attack so far.

News.Az