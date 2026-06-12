Iran calls US attacks on Indian-crewed ships off Oman ‘maritime piracy’

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Iran has condemned US attacks earlier this week on three merchant vessels carrying Indian crew members off the coast of Oman, describing the incidents as “maritime piracy” that pose a serious threat to international shipping.

In a message on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei shared a report published by an Indian newspaper detailing the three US strikes, one of which reportedly killed three Indian seafarers, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“The brutal US attacks on Indian commercial vessels, which have led to the killing of at least three Indian nationals, are the outcome of the US government’s policy of armed theft and maritime piracy,” Baghaei said.

He also expressed condolences to the families and friends of the deceased sailors and extended sympathy to the Indian people and government over the incident.

“The international community must hold the United States accountable for its unlawful behaviour, which constitutes a threat to global peace and security and jeopardises the freedom of navigation,” he added.

According to Press TV, on 8 June a US fighter jet targeted the Palau-flagged oil tanker Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers. All crew members were safely rescued.

Two days later, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, killing three out of its 24 Indian sailors.

On 11 June, a third vessel, Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker with 20 Indians on board, came under a US attack. Washington alleged that the vessel had attempted to transport oil from Iran and had not followed instructions.

The Indian government condemned what it called illegal US attacks and summoned a senior American diplomat.

News.Az