A 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Azerbaijan's Lerik district
- 09 Mar 2025 13:21
- 16 Mar 2025 21:06
- 1019746
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/a-40-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-azerbaijan-s-lerik-district Copied
A magnitude 4 earthquake hit Azerbaijan’s Lerik district on Sunday, 11 km northwest of Yardimli station, the Republican Seismic Survey Center reported, News.Az informs.
The quake was felt magnitude 4 at the epicenter, with magnitude 3-4 in Yardimli and other districts.
Earlier in the day, another 4 magnitude earthquake rattled Azerbaijan’s Lerik district, 11 kilometers north-east of the Yardimli station.
The quake, depth of 15 km, was recorded at 07:49 local time (GMT+4).