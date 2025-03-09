A 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Azerbaijan's Lerik district

A magnitude 4 earthquake hit Azerbaijan’s Lerik district on Sunday, 11 km northwest of Yardimli station, the Republican Seismic Survey Center reported, News.Az informs.

The quake was felt magnitude 4 at the epicenter, with magnitude 3-4 in Yardimli and other districts.

Earlier in the day, another 4 magnitude earthquake rattled Azerbaijan’s Lerik district, 11 kilometers north-east of the Yardimli station.

The quake, depth of 15 km, was recorded at 07:49 local time (GMT+4).