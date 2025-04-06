A British MP has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences and rape

UK MP Dan Norris has been arrested on suspicion of rape, child sex offences, child abduction, and misconduct in public office, News.Az informs via BBC .

The Labour Party says it "immediately suspended" the MP for North East Somerset and Hanham after being made aware of his arrest.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that a man in his 60s was arrested on Friday and released on conditional bail.

Norris, 65, was elected as the MP for North East Somerset and Hanham in 2024, defeating the Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

He had previously been in Parliament from 1997 to 2010 representing the seat of Wansdyke.

The MP was a junior minister under Gordon Brown and was an assistant whip under Tony Blair.

Norris has also served as the Mayor of the West of England since 2021 but is due to step down ahead of May's local elections.

According to the West of England Combined Authority website, Norris previously worked as an NSPCC-trained child protection officer.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said: "In December 2024, we received a referral from another police force relating to alleged non-recent child sex offences having been committed against a girl.

"Most of the offences are alleged to have occurred in the 2000s but we're also investigating an alleged offence of rape from the 2020s.

"An investigation, led by officers within Operation Bluestone, our dedicated rape and serious sexual assault investigation team, remains ongoing and at an early stage.

"The victim is being supported and given access to any specialist help or support she needs.

"A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested on Friday (April 4) on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl (under the Sexual Offences Act 1956), rape (under the Sexual Offences Act 2003), child abduction and misconduct in a public office.

"He's been released on conditional bail for enquiries to continue."

A Labour Party spokesperson said on Saturday: "Dan Norris MP was immediately suspended by the Labour Party upon being informed of his arrest.

"We cannot comment further while the police investigation is ongoing."

The suspension means Mr Norris, the MP for North East Somerset and Hanham, is also understood to have had the party whip suspended, meaning he is not able to sit as a Labour MP in the Commons.