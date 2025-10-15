A bus fire in Rajasthan, India, kills at least 20 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 20 people lost their lives when a bus caught fire in Rajasthan on Tuesday, as reported by officials and local media.

The bus, carrying more than 50 passengers, was travelling between Jaisalmer and Jodhpur when the fire broke out, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Nineteen passengers died in the bus and one succumbed to burn injuries on the way to Jodhpur,” senior police officer Rajesh Meena told AFP.

According to the Press Trust of India, which cited a local lawmaker, smoke was seen coming from the back of the vehicle before it stopped on the highway.

"The driver stopped the bus along the roadside, but within moments, the flames engulfed the vehicle,” the agency reported.

The incident took place shortly after the bus left Jaisalmer at around 3:00 pm (0930 GMT), reports said.

Local broadcaster NDTV, quoting unnamed police officials, said a short circuit may have caused the fire. AFP said it could not immediately verify the report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “distressed by the loss of lives” and was “praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Modi also announced that 200,000 rupees (£1,875) would be given to the families of those killed from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, and 50,000 rupees to the injured.

India has one of the highest road accident rates in the world. In 2023, more than 480,000 road accidents were reported across the country, resulting in about 173,000 deaths and nearly 463,000 injuries, according to the latest official data.

