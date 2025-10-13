About 100 injured as two trains collide in Slovakia - VIDEO

Two passenger trains collided on Monday morning in the eastern Slovak region of Kosice, injuring around 100 people, including two in critical condition, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said at a press conference, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The collision occurred shortly after 10 a.m. (0800 GMT). Three people remain trapped. Both express trains, traveling in opposite directions, were carrying a large number of passengers.

🚨Two trains collided in #Slovakia, injuring 20 people.



A train accident occurred in the #Košice Region in eastern Slovakia, involving two trains colliding. According to preliminary reports, at least 20 people were injured. pic.twitter.com/ib294P4qf8 — News.Az (@news_az) October 13, 2025

"All units of the integrated rescue system are at the scene," the Kosice Region Police Directorate said on social media.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision.

News.Az