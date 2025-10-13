Fifteen injured in truck-pickup collision in southeastern Türkiye

Fifteen injured in truck-pickup collision in southeastern Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifteen people were injured in a traffic accident in the Mazıdağ district of Mardin province, southeastern Türkiye.

The incident occurred when a truck traveling from Diyarbakır to Mardin collided with a pickup truck, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Ambulance teams, gendarmerie, and rescue workers quickly arrived at the scene. The victims received first aid before being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

News.Az