ACE first production well spudded - bp Azerbaijan

bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project announces that yesterday the first production well was spudded from the new Azeri Central East (ACE) platform, News.Az reports.

According to the company, this follows the safe completion of all offshore hook up, installation and commissioning of the ACE topsides unit which sailed away from the Bayil fabrication yard in August 2023.

The well is planned to reach a total depth of up to 3188 metres, which is expected to take around three months.

“We are excited to commence drilling the first platform production well on ACE. This allows us to meet our first oil production target for ACE and deliver it in early 2024. A great deal of preparation has been made to assure a safe and robust drilling programme using our experience, as well as our innovative approach, automated processes, and advanced technology. We look forward to delivering this first ACE production well safely, efficiently and on schedule,” said bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye Gary Jones.

News.Az