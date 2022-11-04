ACE project reached 80% progress milestone – bp Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ACE project reached the 80% progress milestone by the end of the third quarter of 2022, News.Az reports citing bp Azerbaijan.

The company said that the gas export infield pipeline between the Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms restarted following the ACE tie-in campaign completion.

“Topsides and drilling facilities fabrication continued – integration of the drilling facilities into the topsides progressed; the modular drilling support module and the drilling equipment set fully handed over to commissioning; drilling rig skidding commissioning commenced; topsides commissioning reached 50% progress.

Jacket fabrication completed, preparation activities for load-out ongoing,” it added.

