Actor Kiefer Sutherland arrested over alleged assault of driver

Actor Kiefer Sutherland, best known for his role in the television series “24” and the vampire film “The Lost Boys,” was arrested on Monday on suspicion of assaulting a ride-share driver, according to Los Angeles police.

The Canadian-British actor was taken into custody after officers responded to a call in Hollywood shortly after midnight, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Police said their investigation found that Sutherland entered a ride-share vehicle, physically assaulted the driver, and made criminal threats toward the victim.

“The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a ride-share vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim,” police said in a statement.

Sutherland, 59, was released a few hours later after posting $50,000 bail, law enforcement officials said. Police added that the driver did not suffer injuries requiring medical attention.

Sutherland is widely known for portraying counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer in the hit television series “24,” which aired from 2001 to 2010. His film credits include “The Lost Boys” (1987), “Stand By Me” (1986), and “The Three Musketeers” (1993).

He is the son of actor Donald Sutherland, who died in 2024.

News.Az