Actor William Levy arrested in South Florida

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cuban American actor William Levy was arrested Monday in Weston city, Broward County, Florida on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing, according to Broward County jail records.

Levy, 44, was booked into the Broward Main Jail on April 14 and is currently awaiting trial, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Jail records list both charges — disorderly intoxication in a public place and trespassing in an occupied structure or conveyance — as pending.

No bond amount has been set for either charge.

The arrest was carried out by Broward Sheriff's deputies, though specific details surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

Levy, known for his roles in telenovelas and his recent appearances in English-language television and film, was being held at the Broward Main Jail. No expected release date or projected sentence has been listed in the jail system as of Tuesday.

Born in Havana, Cuba, he is also known for known for Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016), Addicted (2014) and Montecristo (2023).

News.Az