Qatar Airways expands global network with Iraq relaunch

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Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of passenger flights to key destinations in Iraq, including Baghdad, Basra, and Erbil, starting from 10 May 2026, News.Az reports.

In addition, the airline will restart freighter services to Baghdad from 7 May 2026, aiming to strengthen cargo operations and support regional trade flows.

The move follows earlier announcements confirming the return of daily passenger services to several destinations, including Dubai, Sharjah, Manama, Damascus, and Kozhikode. These resumptions are expected to provide travelers with greater flexibility and improved connectivity across the Middle East and beyond.

Qatar Airways said it is continuing the phased restoration of its global network, with plans to expand operations to more than 150 destinations across six continents starting from 16 June 2026.

The airline has advised passengers to regularly check its official website or mobile app for updates and to ensure their contact information is accurate and up to date.

News.Az