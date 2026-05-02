Oil tanker hijacked off Yemen, diverted toward Somalia

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An oil tanker has been hijacked off the coast of Yemen and redirected toward waters near Somalia, according to Yemeni authorities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Yemen’s coast guard said on Saturday that the M/T EUREKA tanker was seized off the coast of Shabwa province by unidentified armed men who boarded the vessel and took control.

The attackers then steered the tanker into the Gulf of Aden, heading toward Somali waters.

Authorities said the vessel’s position has been identified and that efforts are ongoing to monitor its movements, recover the tanker and ensure the safety of the crew.

News.Az