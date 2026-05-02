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China Eastern Airlines plane collides with jet bridge at Shanghai airport - VIDEO

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China Eastern Airlines plane collides with jet bridge at Shanghai airport - VIDEO
Source: Weibo

A passenger aircraft operated by China Eastern Airlines collided with a jet bridge at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on Saturday, according to the airline.

All passengers on board were reported safe and disembarked in an “orderly manner,” the airline said in a statement, News.Az informs, citing Global Times.

The incident took place around noon while the aircraft was slowly taxiing toward its parking position.

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China Eastern Airlines said a “mechanical failure” occurred during the taxiing process.

According to the statement, the flight crew followed standard procedures, but the aircraft eventually made “partial contact” with the jet bridge.

The airline issued an apology over the incident and confirmed that authorities have opened an investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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