Ford recalls over 179,000 vehicles over seat safety issue

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Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 179,000 vehicles due to a defect in the front seat frame that could increase the risk of injury in a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall affects 62,255 units of the Ford Bronco (model years 2024–2026) and 117,443 units of the Ford Ranger (model years 2024–2026), News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

According to the NHTSA report, the issue is linked to a pivot bolt in the front seats that may become loose or dislodged. If the bolt shifts out of position, the seat may not properly restrain a passenger, increasing the likelihood of injury in the event of a crash.

The regulator said there have been no reported injuries or incidents associated with the defect so far and did not provide further details on how the issue was identified.

Because the recall involves widely used Ford models, a significant number of drivers could be operating vehicles with a potential safety risk related to passenger restraint systems.

Ford dealers have been instructed to inspect the affected vehicles and replace pivot links and bolts if necessary, free of charge, as an interim solution.

Owners are expected to receive notification letters by May 11, with a follow-up communication planned for July 2026 outlining a more permanent fix.

The recall follows another recent action involving more than 140,000 Ranger trucks in the United States, after federal regulators flagged a separate wiring issue that could increase the risk of fire. According to the NHTSA, that problem is related to a sun visor wiring configuration that may be incorrectly routed or excessively wrapped with tape.

News.Az