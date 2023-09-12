(Ad) “Azercell Business” app is now available on AppStore and Google Play!

Elevate your corporate mobile number management with "Azercell Business"!

Azercell remains committed to facilitating more efficient business operations for its valued partners through innovative and cutting-edge solutions. The leading mobile operator introduces “Azercell Business” app and web platform, designed for quick, easy, and convenient management of corporate phone numbers.

A centralized platform for seamless control of company numbers provides corporate-centric features, a user-friendly and adaptive interface, and multitude additional benefits. A variety of self-service functions within the platform are accessible to designated contact persons.

Corporate centricity and functionality :

: Effortless management of one or multiple company accounts with a single user ID.

Access to real-time data on company numbers, including financial statements, complete with customized filtering, grouping, and search options.

Performance of range operations such as obtaining invoices, modifying internet packages, activation/deactivation of communication services, international and roaming lines, etc.

Cross-Platform Compatibility:

An adaptive interface and user-friendly design support all operating systems, ensuring accessibility from any device or tablet.

Best roaming experience:

Information about roaming tariffs and activation of relevant internet packs online for an exceptional roaming experience.

24/7 Customer Service :

: Online customer service accessible through the platform, providing round-the-clock customer support.

“Azercell Business” platform places the utmost importance on safeguarding customer data and ensuring secure transactions. The latest encryption technology protects all messages, payment details, files, and shared data within the application. Catering to a diverse user base, the digital platform supports Azerbaijani, Russian, and English languages.

To enhance the customer experience further, Azercell will regularly expand the platform's functional capabilities.

Azercell Business is now available for free download on AppStore and Google Play.

Empower your business with effective communication, full control of phone numbers, and optimized business expenses.

"Azercell Business" – Your business, simplified!

For additional information: Innovative business application





