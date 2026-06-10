Indonesia, Singapore eye joint data center hub in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesia and Singapore are exploring a partnership to develop a regional data center within the framework of the Singapore–Johor–Riau triangle, an Indonesian minister has said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“We discussed ways to synergize Singapore–Johor–Riau as a data center hub. This has strategic value for all of us,” Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Tuesday.

Hartarto said that optimizing the Singapore–Johor–Riau triangle is part of efforts to strengthen the digital economy and supply chains among ASEAN countries.

He added that discussions on the development of the data center ecosystem are still ongoing, noting that the process has not yet been concluded.

News.Az