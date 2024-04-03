(Ad) Azercell hits 200,000 Instagram followers milestone!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell's Instagram page has surpassed 200,000 followers. Since the company’s official Instagram account inception in 2012, the company has been successfully expanding the page’s audience by delivering informative, interesting, and valuable content.

With a total social media user base exceeding 1 million across platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, Azercell remains committed to engaging with its audience in real time by sharing updates about projects, special offers, and campaigns. The company remains at the forefront of digital interaction by being the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to offer customer support through social media channels. The company's swift responses to subscriber inquiries demonstrate its ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and satisfaction.

Additionally, the company hosts live broadcasts of its events on official social media accounts and conducts contests, offering followers an opportunity to win valuable prizes. It is worth noting that starting from April 2, Azercell has launched its next contest on the company’s official Instagram page. To participate, it is required to comment on Instagram your follower count below the post found at the link: https://www.instagram.com/p/C5QlmZ4q1rO/ . The deadline for participation is April 8, 2PM.

Follow Azercell on social media!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/azercell

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/azercell/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AzercellYouTube

X: https://twitter.com/azercell

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/azercell/

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@azercell

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@azercell_official

News.Az