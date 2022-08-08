(Ad) Azercell temporarily restricted connections to Azercell systems from outside Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the Computer Emergency Response Center of the Special Communication and Information Security State Service, large-scale cyber attacks have been initiated against the digital information resources of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

Taking into consideration the caution issued by the relevant state body, Azercell Telecom LLC has temporarily restricted connections to Azercell systems from outside the Republic. For this reason Azercell subscribers travelling abroad would be able to perform customer operations via “Kabinetim” app, website and other resources using Azercell’s roaming mobile services only.

News.Az