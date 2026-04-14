Nearly 400 US troops wounded since Iran strikes as casualties rise
Nearly 400 US service members have been wounded since joint military strikes against Iran began in late February, according to officials from U.S. Central Command.
CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins said Tuesday that a total of 399 troops have been injured since operations were launched alongside Israel on Feb. 28, News.az reports, citing BBC.
Casualties and injuries detailed
Of those wounded, three service members have sustained serious injuries, while the majority have since recovered enough to return to duty. Officials said 354 troops have already resumed their assignments.
The overall death toll stands at 13, including seven classified as hostile deaths. Six personnel were killed in an Iranian strike in Kuwait, while another died after being wounded in Saudi Arabia.
Ongoing military tensions
The figures highlight the human cost of the ongoing escalation following coordinated US and Israeli strikes targeting Iran-linked positions.
While most injuries have not been life-threatening, the number of casualties underscores the intensity of the conflict and the continued risks facing deployed personnel across the region.
CENTCOM has not provided further operational details but indicated that updates will continue as the situation develops.
By Faig Mahmudov