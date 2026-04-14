Vance praises pope as "advocate for peace,” but pushes back against Iran war criticism

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Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that while he’s been “frustrated” to see some Catholic clergy criticize US policies, he still likes and admires the pontiff.

“I kind of like even when there’s disagreement. I like it when the pope comments on questions of immigration, I like it when the pope talks about abortion, I like it when the pope talks about matters of war and peace, because I think that, at the very least, it invites a conversation,” Vance said during an interview with Turning Point USA in Georgia, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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He added: “There are certainly things that the pope has said the last few months that I disagree with.”

The vice president pointed to Pope Leo XIV’s social post last week that said alluded to the Iran war. “Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs,” the pope wrote.

“Now, on the one hand, again, I like that the pope is an advocate for peace. I think that’s certainly one of his roles,” Vance said. “On the other hand, how can you say that God is never on the side of those who wield the sword? Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated France from the Nazis? Was God on the side of the Americans who liberated Holocaust camps and liberated those innocent people from those who had survived the Holocaust? I certainly think the answer is yes.”

Vance’s remarks were interrupted briefly by a member of the audience, who shouted that Jesus would not have supported genocide.

“When we came in, the humanitarian situation in Gaza was an absolute catastrophe,” Vance responded. “You know, who’s the person who got a peace agreement in Gaza? Donald J. Trump.”

News.Az