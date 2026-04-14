Vance praises pope as "advocate for peace,” but pushes back against Iran war criticism
Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that while he’s been “frustrated” to see some Catholic clergy criticize US policies, he still likes and admires the pontiff.
“I kind of like even when there’s disagreement. I like it when the pope comments on questions of immigration, I like it when the pope talks about abortion, I like it when the pope talks about matters of war and peace, because I think that, at the very least, it invites a conversation,” Vance said during an interview with Turning Point USA in Georgia, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
The vice president pointed to Pope Leo XIV’s social post last week that said alluded to the Iran war. “Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs,” the pope wrote.
Vance’s remarks were interrupted briefly by a member of the audience, who shouted that Jesus would not have supported genocide.
“When we came in, the humanitarian situation in Gaza was an absolute catastrophe,” Vance responded. “You know, who’s the person who got a peace agreement in Gaza? Donald J. Trump.”
By Faig Mahmudov