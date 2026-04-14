Vance says he's fighting for "grand bargain" Trump wants with Iran

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Vice President JD Vance said he’s going to continue fighting for the “grand bargain” that he says President Donald Trump wants to make with Iran.

Vance — who led negotiations with the Iranians in Pakistan over the weekend and is expected to lead a potential second round of talks if they materialize — said he believed those across the table in Islamabad “wanted to make a deal,” despite decades of US-Iran “mistrust” , News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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“I feel very good about where we are,” he said at a Turning Point USA event in Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday.

Vance praised Trump’s ambitions for a deal. “He doesn’t want to make like a small deal. He wants to make the grand bargain,” the vice president said.

“The reason why the deal is not yet done is because, the president, he really wants a deal where Iran doesn’t have a nuclear weapon, Iran is not state sponsoring terrorism, but also the people of Iran can thrive and prosper, prosper and join the world economy. And that’s that’s the trade that he’s offering,” Vance added.

“We’re going to keep on negotiating and try to make it happen,” he said. “So I’m gonna keep on fighting to make it happen.”

News.Az